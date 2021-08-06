Three Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

Weekend warriors looking for action, look no further: fountains flowing with beer, Led Zeppelin's screeching guitar riffs, and giant menacing trucks kicking up dirt from oversized wheels await you this weekend. Unfortunately, not all once though.

Here are some events around the Triangle to get your adrenaline pumping.

Lager Fest at Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing, Durham

Beer. Glorious beer. Enjoy the libations of more than a dozen craft breweries in a Bacchic celebration of all things lager at Hi-Wire Brewing Saturday. The theme is 90s, beach, and beer. There's also a giant water slide, and a dunk tank. Slip on your finest fanny pack and knock some back.

Tickets are $35 and come with free sunglasses. Woo hoo.

Monster Jam

PNC Arena, Raleigh

Do big trucks getting big air make your heart go vroom vroom? Monster Jam, "the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today," will be at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. Wheels will turn and engines burn.

Tickets are $15.

Get the LED Out

What could possibly unite raging boomers, graying Gen Xers, jilted Millenials, and bright-ed Zenniers? No, it's not Greta Van Fleet.

Led fucking Zeppelin, the revered gods of 70s rock whose immortal sound has bridged generations is being celebrated by a handful of seasoned musicians at Durham's DPAC Saturday. There won't be fake wigs or British accents, but my god will there be rock. Get ready for a high energy show that will lift you up that stairway to heaven.

Tickets start at $27.

