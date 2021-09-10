Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend, with sunny, cooler weather and, finally, a break in the humidity. There's plenty of fun to be had, including at Hopscotch and college football games, but there's also a somberness in the air: it's the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this Saturday. Whether you choose to observe this solemn occasion at one of several planned events across the Triangle, or whether you're looking to unwind, there's lots to do locally this weekend.

Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ Festival

The beer, bourbon, and BBQ festival is back this weekend at the Koka Booth Amphitheater from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday, and it's an all-you-can-drink event. All ticket-holders—including those with general admission—can enjoy an unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon alongside live entertainment. Don't forget to carb up beforehand!

Art of Remembrance: A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Twenty years ago, Americans watched in abject horror as the Twin Towers fell. This weekend, on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, N.C. State University is revisiting the day "through the lens of dance, music, and firsthand accounts" from several N.C. State alumni. The commemoration offers an opportunity for the older generations to remember the fallen, and for members of Gen Z to learn about the world-changing ramifications of the nation's largest terrorist attack.

The free performance takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit Eventbrite to register. Face coverings are required.

Tickets start at $39.

Lara Beitz Headlines the Improv

Chicago comedy veteran Lara Beitz is bringing the funny to Raleigh Improv this weekend with shows at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native currently lives and works in Los Angeles, where she's earned renown as a member of the legendary Comedy Store.

Tickets start at $15.

