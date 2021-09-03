Three Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

Summer is almost over. This weekend is one of your last chances to make the most of it.

There's a jazz and blues fest honoring the prolific John Coltrane, a Disney fan convention with cosplayers galore, or an Emo night of angst—just do something, anything to reel yourself out of the house. And good news: temperatures will only be in the 80s this weekend so you won't have to worry about melting into a puddle of sweat (that might just be a personal problem).

Make one of these events a reason to get out with the fam, friends, or just by yourself.

The 10th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival

Oak Hollow Festival Park–High Point, NC

Nothing cures a wayward soul like the music of legendary musician John Coltrane. Enjoy an evening of jazz and blues with performances from Galatic, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, High Point Coltrane All Stars, and Lakecia Benjamin.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $75 for a day pass and $130 for the weekend.

Learn more here.

First Annual NC Disneyana Raleigh

Hilton Garden Inn, Raleigh

Wander into the weird and wonderful world of Disney fandom at the city's first-ever "Disneyana" convention. Come in full cosplay as your favorite character, or just come browse the vendors and trade pins.

Tickets start at just $10 for attendees and $5 for children under 12.

Get Sad Y'all

Motorco Music Hall, Durham

Just look around: there's plenty of reasons to be sad. Instead of whining about it on the internet, grab a beer and go unleash your angst at Motorco's emo night.

"Think back to a time when Skrillex was just Sonny, Warped Tour still existed, and Fuse ruled the airwaves. When hair was swooped, pants were tight, belts were studded, and shoes were checkered..."

Be still, my heart.

DJ set by Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain and live sets from Wild Truth, Harm, and No Scope.

Tickets are $15.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.