Three Things To Do This Wintry Weekend in the Triangle

Snow is expected to dust the Triangle for the third weekend in a row. But don't let a little fluff ruin your plans.

Here are some events worth braving the tundra for this weekend.

Three Beckett Ghost Plays

Pure Life Theater, Raleigh

This production by the Other Only Windows company showcases three short "ghost" plays by Samuel Beckett. These plays are meant to conjure feeling rather than examine life's deep questions. They are "not about meaning, rather atmosphere - the sensory impact of rhythm, sight, sound, light. A ‘place’, Beckett said, in which he felt he belonged," according to the event description.

Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for everyone else. Click here to purchase tickets.

Erez Dessel / Simon Dunson Live

The Oak House, Durham

Have some beers and enjoy the jazzical stylings of Chapel Hill's Simon Dunson and pianist Erez Dessel. Dunson, who studied mandolin at Interlochen Arts Academy, is also an improviser and pianist. Dessel serves as the music director of the Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy.

The show is free and open to the public.

Hammered Trivia With Thor

Durty Bull Brewing Company, Durham

Ah, yes. What greater coupling for a Sunday Funday than copious amounts of mimosa and trivia. Hosted by the award-winning "Thor himself," this event has won multiple accolades, including the INDY's very own Best of the Triangle nod.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.