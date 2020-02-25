Even in the Grave, Black People Can’t Rest in Durham

Alexis Pauline Gumbs

When it rains, it floods—at least in Beechwood Cemetery.

Water clouds the names on the once-flat headstones in the section reserved for African American veterans of foreign wars. The metal rusts. In some cases, the careful symmetry of those who wore uniforms is interrupted by headstones now crooked with the weight of history, although their stone inscriptions say they were placed not long ago.

We’re coming up on the 100th anniversary of Beechwood Cemetery, founded in 1923 as a public repository for the segregated dead.

What does that mean? In addition to being a contemporary burial site, Beechwood is where Black people go when they are evicted from what would have been their final homes. That was the original purpose of Beechwood, and generations of ancestors ended up here when they were uprooted from the historic Wolf Den Cemetery, also known as Violet Park, now a parking lot. (If you walk around the perimeter of the new, smooth parking lot, you’ll see headstones and markers intertwined with the roots of the trees.) Beechwood is where you went if you were exhumed from the historic Geer Cemetery because the city deemed it overcrowded, and it was one of the repositories for over a thousand graves moved from the Crest Street neighborhood to make room for Highway 147.

A couple of months ago, I wrote that the cars driving along 147 were driving through ghosts. I didn’t know they were literally driving over the soil of displaced graves.

How can we think differently about this moment of rapid development and shifting earth? What if we acknowledge that the displacement of Black people in Durham is not new, nor is it limited to the living.

Even in death, Black people have not been able to rest without a fight.

Durham let the city’s Black dead wait half a century before creating a public cemetery. First, Maplewood Cemetery was established in 1872 for Durham’s white deceased. And as Pauli Murray writes in Proud Shoes, the rifle of a Confederate memorial pointed directly out of that cemetery toward the back of her grandfather’s house, where she grew up. But again, we can’t only look above ground. More than a hundred years ago, Murray’s grandfather, a Union Civil War veteran, started complaining to the city that drainage pipes flowed directly onto his property, eroding the foundation of his house. The city ignored him. The water flowing through the decomposed remains of the Confederate dead threatened Black housing.

So when it rains, it pours.

Over a hundred years later, thanks to the work of the Pauli Murray Project, the drainage flow has finally been shifted. Can you imagine the current city government making a developer wait a hundred years for infrastructure changes—or even one?

Documentary artist Anthony Patterson grew up in the Crest Street neighborhood, one of the few communities able to mitigate the impact of 147 on their lives. Patterson’s research has shown that his community has existed for about as long as Durham has been incorporated. When he was growing up in the wake of highway construction, people would say that he and the other children were playing on the site of unmarked graves.

His mother was involved in keeping track of who was where when the highway displaced what Patterson’s grandfather says was the central burial ground for Black people on the west side. The Crest Street organizers sought to preserve New Bethel Baptist Church (which recently celebrated 140 years) and to continue to attend to those graves as best they could.

New Bethel continues to be a site of progressive community building. And across the highway in New Bethel Memorial Gardens, you can see generations: headstones put up just this year, worn headstones that are not engraved but are beautifully embedded with small white stones, and those markers engraved without birthdates, signs of those ancestors who society suggests were not born but were instead made in the crucible of slavery.

By contrast, on the other side of the tree line is an abandoned white cemetery where large headstones with some of the city’s most prominent slaveholding names are overgrown with thorns, untended for decades.

In this moment, when progress seems to flood in one direction, and Durham can’t help but be carried away, we should ask the Patterson family, the New Bethel community, the people who insisted on access to each other, to loved ones living and dead, how they held tight to one another’s hands and stayed rooted in shifting ground.

I, for one, had to pay my respects in that well-tended garden.

