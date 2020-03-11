Raleigh St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, scheduled to kick off this weekend, has been canceled, joining Full Frame Documentary Festival among the Triangle’s major springtime events that will not take place amid the growing threat of coronavirus.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the parade was canceled Wednesday, although she was unsure about the status of other St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the city.

Over 1,000 cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 disease have been identified in the U.S., and 33 people have died as of Wednesday. Worldwide, there have been more than 125,000 cases and more than 4,600 fatalities. The World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic.

For now, rapper J. Cole’s Dreamville festival is still slated to go, but officials are “continuing to monitor and work with the promoter,” Baldwin said.

North Carolina has declared a state of emergency after seven people tested positive for the virus. It is recommended that residents in Wake County telecommute if possible. Those most vulnerable to the virus—the elderly and people with underlying conditions—are being asked to avoid big crowds.

