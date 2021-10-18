BREAKING: Congressman David Price to Retire, N.C. Sen. Wiley Nickel Will Run For His Seat

North Carolina Sen. Wiley Nickel, (D-Wake County), is running for Congress as longtime U.S. Rep. David Price announced Monday that he plans to retire at the end of his term following more than 30 years in office.

Price, a Democrat, announced his retirement Monday in an interview with WRAL, prompting Nickel to release a statement declaring his intention to run for the seat. Price will not run for re-election after his current term expires in 2022.

Nickel has already raised about $253,000 for his campaign, he said Monday.

Nickel, a lawyer from Cary, is known for his support of public employees, public education, and efforts to combat climate change. Recently, he co-sponsored a bill to legalize medical marijuana, the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act.

"We owe Congressman David Price a debt of gratitude for his tireless service to the people of North Carolina," Nickel said in a statement.

"If we're going to deliver quality education and childcare to all, protect reproductive health rights and combat the climate crisis, we'll need a proven fighter for North Carolina. I've fought for these issues as a North Carolina Senator. I'm ready to take that fight to Washington D.C."

The district Nickel hopes to represent — N.C.'s 4th Congressional District — currently covers Durham, Orange, Franklin, and Granville counties, plus parts of Wake, Chatham, and Vance.

Those borders could soon change, however, as state legislators redraw political districts based on the results of the 2020 Census. With those changes could come a shift in potential voters.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.