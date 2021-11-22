COVID Boosters Open To All

One-shot boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to any adult in Wake County starting Tuesday, according to a news release.

The boosters were previously available only to seniors or others at high risk from the coronavirus. Now, per guidance from U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer booster shots will be available to anyone age 18 or older.

“We’re heading into the holidays and know many people are seeking boosters to better protect themselves and their families when they gather or travel for celebrations,” Matt Calabria, chair of Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in the release.

Are you eligible for the booster dose?

Yes, if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. The CDC recommends boosters for everyone, especially if you are over age 50.

Can I mix and match my booster?

Yes. People can get any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster. However, limited preliminary evidence suggests the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are more effective, according to the news release.

How can I get a booster?

You can go anywhere the vaccine is available. (It doesn't haven't to be the same place you originally received the vaccine).

Wake County's clinics are open six days a week, including Saturdays, by appointment only. Booster shots are free and available to anyone regardless of insurance, medical condition, or employment status.

You must bring your vaccine card.

What do I do after I get my booster?

Continue to wear a mask and social distance. You can also visit vsafe.cdc.gov to sign up for "V-safe," a symptom checker administered by the CDC.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.