Two Years After Crooked Creek Became a Political Hornets’ Nest, a Park Will Open on Saturday

By Leigh Tauss The former Crooked Creek golf course

The Hilltop-Needmore Town Park and Reserve will open Saturday, a year after the Wake County Board of Commissioners gave the former Crooked Creek Golf Course property to the town of Fuquay-Varina for free. The park has 143 acres of land for roaming, as well as five miles of paved walking trails.

The land became a sore spot after county commissioners bought the golf course—which hadn’t been used since 2015—for $4 million in a 4-3 decision in 2017. The plan was for it to become a community park after $23 million in renovations. But critics pushed back hard, pointing out that the county had not given Wake County schools all of the money that the school board had requested that year—especially $9.9 million for social workers.

In 2018, Commissioners John Burns and Erv Portman lost their re-election bids, with Crooked Creek the election’s most contentious issue. Commissioner Greg Ford said that their actions only helped the course's affluent neighbors and took money from public education.

Later that year, a new board was sworn in; it listed the park as “surplus” and attempted to sell the land. Over 300 people showed up to the board’s first meeting to demand that commissioners not sell the land. They listened. In early 2019, they gave the land to Fuquay-Varina and the Wake County Public Schools in another 4-3 vote.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Parking is available at 4621 Shady Greens Drive.

Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.