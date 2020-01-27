A Bunch of New Businesses Coming to Downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh continues to set records for food and beverage sales, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. The organization also released a list of more than two dozen new businesses getting ready to open.

Food and beverage sales grew more than 9 percent last year, according to the DRA's quarterly economic report. Once again, the Warehouse District led the way in growth, with a nearly 70 percent increase in sales since 2018. Glenwood South still holds the crown for the biggest proportion of downtown sales, hoarding about a third of the market.

Overall, the city set a new record for 2019 netting over $262 million in food and beverage sales. That's a lot of cocktails!

The report also included a list of businesses coming soon to downtown, including the long-awaited Standard Beer and Food from the Bond Brother's Whit Baker and Andy Schnitzer.

Other new businesses include Publix, the first part of John Kane's trio of large-scale developments off Peace Street. There's also Rush Bowls on Hillsborough Street, offering a selection of colorful fruit bowls and smoothies, as well as the Flying Mayan, which boasts an array of classic Mexican dishes with a separate vegan menu.

Here's the full list. Which ones are you most excited to check out?

