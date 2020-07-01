Fifteen Protesters Have Been Arrested at the Governor's Mansion in the Last Two Days

× Expand NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Police have arrested fifteen protesters in Raleigh in the last two days.

Ten protesters were arrested by Raleigh police Wednesday for blocking traffic in front of the Governor's Mansion, while another was arrested by the State Capitol Police for trespassing and resisting. The day before, Raleigh cops made four arrests for property damage after protesters began spray painting in the street, according to a police spokesperson.

The protesters, organized by NC Building Our Revolution Now, were pushing Governor Roy Cooper to veto Senate Bill 168. The bill—which was passed by the General Assembly at 3 a.m.—keeps death investigation reports from becoming public record while in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Previously, they became public record after reaching the county medical examiner, after which the general public would be able to access the info under the Freedom of Information Act.

While the office says this will encourage more police offices to produce these reports to their office, critics feat it will impede public access to reports on the deaths of people in police custody.

Twitter users pointed out that a person describing themselves as a medic was arrested today, based on the protester's white shirt and the red cross insignia on their helmet. In a since-deleted tweet, Raleigh PD responded that "Medics do not wear helmets."

NC BORN is currently asking for jail support in the midst of the arrests. It is unclear whether funds are needed for cash bail right now.

This is a developing story.

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.