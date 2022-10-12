How to Vote in Wake County in the 2022 Election

In the past year, almost 50,000 newcomers have moved to Raleigh, and for those making a home in a new state, it can be tricky to figure out how and when you should vote. That's not to mention all the high schoolers who have recently turned 18, and are now eligible to make their voices heard in elections.

Even if you're already registered, it never hurts to check your registration online, download a sample ballot, or look up your polling place before Election Day.

October 14 — Deadline for regular voting registration

If you want to register to vote before this Friday, you have a few different options. The quickest way is to register online through the DMV website. You can also visit any Wake County public library to register or update your voter registration information (as long as you're there before 5 p.m.).

Unregistered voters can also fill out a one-page form and mail, email, fax or deliver it in person to the Wake County Board of Elections.

— To mail: Send to the Wake County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, NC 27602, and ensure the letter is postmarked by October 14

— To email: Print, sign, and scan or photograph your form. Email the digital copy to voter@wakegov.com by 5 p.m. October 14

— To fax: Fax to 919-231-5737 by 5 p.m. October 14.

— To deliver in person: Bring the form to the Wake County Board of Elections Office at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh by 5 p.m. October 14.

October 20 — One-Stop Early Voting starts

If you miss the October 14 deadline, don't worry. You can still register to vote, and cast your vote, at one of Wake County's one-stop early voting sites.

Wake County has a useful online tool for finding the site closest to you and viewing the estimated wait time. The website also lets you look up hours the sites are open and driving directions.

The 15 early voting sites, open from October 20-November 5, are also listed here. Hours are as follows:

— Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

— Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

— Sundays, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

November 1 — Deadline to request an absentee ballot

If you'd like to vote by mail, you have to request an absentee ballot by November 1. You can submit a request online, or fill out and mail a form to the Wake County Board of Elections (Wake County Board of Elections, PO Box 695, Raleigh, NC 27602).

Once you receive your mail-in ballot and cast your vote, you can return your ballot by mail or in person.

— To mail: Mail your ballot with a first-class stamp or forever stamp to the Wake County Board of Elections at the above address.

— To deliver in person: You can drop off your ballot in person at the Board of Elections or any early voting location.

November 5 — One-Stop Early Voting ends

One-stop early voting ends November 5, but as long as you are in line by 3 p.m., you have the right to vote.

November 8 — Election Day

Election Day is November 8! Polls are open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and as long as you're in line by 7:30 p.m., you have the right to vote.

You can look up your polling place and download a sample ballot here.

