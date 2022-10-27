Here Is Then-Sheriff and Current Candidate Donnie Harrison Expounding Ten Reasons Why A Gun Is Better Than a Woman

In February of 2017, at a Wake County Keeping the Farm Workshop hosted by the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District at the Wake County Commons Building, then-Sheriff Donnie Harrison opened his remarks with a riff on "ten reasons why a gun is better than a woman."

"He was invited specifically to speak to farm and forest landowners about safety and security issues they were facing on their property," wrote Wake communications consultant Arevik Badalyan-Drewek in an email to the INDY Thursday.

Seems he got off-task.

Harrison, a Republican, lost reelection in 2018 after serving as sheriff of Wake County for 16 years. He is running for reelection again this year against Democrat Willie Rowe, a retired Major with 28 years of service to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The News & Observer reported recently that Harrison is far ahead of Rowe in campaign fundraising.

Harrison's campaign did not respond to the INDY's request for comment.

Here is (the only) one reason why a gun is not better than a woman:

1. Every reason imaginable for why an inanimate object (that is used to kill people) is not better than a living woman who would comprise one of every two members of Harrison's potential future constituency.

Hope that helps!

Vote for Rowe.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.