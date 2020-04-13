Knightdale Nursing Home Outbreak Now at 47 Cases

At least 47 people contracted COVID-19 at a Knightdale nursing home, one of 29 known outbreaks at long-term care facilities statewide.

Wake County officials reported four people at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare had tested positive for the virus April 9. Over the weekend, the facility identified 43 new cases, including 18 patients that are currently not showing symptoms. Twenty-five of those who contracted the virus are staff members.

The first two patients to test positive for the virus are still in the hospital, according to a press release.

“We’re working closely with the operators of the facility and advising them on the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading further,” said Jose Cabanas, Wake County's EMS and medical director. “They’re following our guidance and isolating the positive patients to a single wing of the building.”

As of Monday, there have been 4,816 confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina and 86 people have died.

Nursing homes have become a hotbed for the virus, with outbreaks identified at 29 across the state. Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order last week tightening restrictions at long-term care facilities, including banning visitors and requiring staff members get screened for symptoms daily.

The county, meanwhile, has mandated the following:

Contact Raleigh news editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

