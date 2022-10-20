Police Report Released on Hedingham Mass Shooting

The Raleigh Police Department today released its five-day report on the mass shooting that devastated the Hedingham neighborhood last week, shedding some more light on events of October 13.

The suspected shooter, who has been identified by news outlets as Austin Thompson, a sophomore at Knightdale High School, is currently in critical condition in the hospital but has been "showing some signs of improvements," his mother Elise told reporters with ABC11.

Thompson is suspected of shooting seven people, killing five, including his older brother James Thompson, 16, who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound and stab wounds in a home in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way, according to the report. The Thompson's parents, Alan and Elise, have released a statement.

According to the police report, the shooter was carrying a handgun, a shotgun, and a large knife. How and where the shooter got the guns is still unknown, as is the motive for his attack.

"Based on information currently available, there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood," the report states.

× Expand Hedingham shooting The path the shooter is suspected to have taken on Oct. 13, when he shot seven people, killing five.

Timeline

At some point Thursday evening, the suspect Austin Thompson is thought to have shot and stabbed his 16-year-old brother, James Thompson, who was found dead in a home in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way.

5:09 p.m. — The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) receives 911 calls about multiple shots fired near the golf course in the Hedingham neighborhood. As officers are dispatched, the department receives more calls about shooting victims in the area.

5:12 p.m.— A 911 caller reports hearing shots fired and seeing two people lying on the ground and porch outside a home in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. They are the first two shooting victims, Marcille Gardner, 59, who remains in critical but stable condition, and Nicole Connors, 52, who died in the hospital from her injuries. Connors' dog was also found dead after having been shot.

Shortly afterward, another call comes in about a shooting in the 6000 block of Osprey Drive. The caller reports that Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, was shot in his car by a man wearing camouflage clothing. Torres, who was about to leave for work, died at the hospital from his injuries. He joined the Raleigh police department in March 2021.

Officers respond to the scene. In several other 911 calls, callers report the shooter is a young white man with a shotgun seen running toward the woods. A witness provides officers a photo of the shooter.

5:21 p.m.— The shooter is reported to have fled toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. A 911 caller reports two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at two places along the greenway. Mary Marshall, 35, who was walking her dog, and Susan Karnatz, 49, who was on a run, are found dead at the scene.

Raleigh police officers search for the shooter with help from state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. K-9 officers are sent out.

6:42 p.m. — As officers attempt to search an area near McConnell Oliver Drive, the shooter fires at the officers from one of two barn-like buildings.

6:44 p.m. — Raleigh police officer Casey Clark falls to the ground after sustaining a gunshot wound. Multiple officers, including two with the RPD, return fire, allowing Clark to be pulled to safety. Preliminary reports show the officers—Sergeant K.M. Smithey and Officer D.M. Garner— fired about 23 rounds toward the building the shooter was in. Per RPD policy, the officers have been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.

Following the gunfire, officers established a perimeter around the building. The shooter is suspected of possessing multiple firearms and possibly hand grenades, as reported in a 911 call.

Offices command the shooter to come out with his hands up and surrender his weapons. Officers with the Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) also use tactical equipment to identify the exact location of the shooter and the weapons in his possession.

9:34 p.m. — SEU officers move toward the building. The shooter is found lying on the ground and appears to be suffering from a single gunshot wound. He has a handgun in his waistband and a shotgun and shotgun shells lying near him.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and carried a backpack with several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition inside it. A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to his belt, and a large hunting knife was found in front of the building. No other weapons were found.

9:36 p.m. — The shooter is handcuffed and transported to the hospital.

Read the four-page report below.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.