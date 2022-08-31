Quickbait: Dollars Count

In the race for Wake County school board, District 7 candidate Jacob Arthur is making a surprising leap forward in spending. The Republican has spent the most out of the 29 candidates vying for the nine district seats, with a total of $8,684. Arthur also tops the charts for money in the bank with more than $20,000.

Several incumbents also have hefty war chests, although they’ve spent less than Arthur so far. District 7 board member Chris Heagarty has $18,579 on hand, followed by chair Lindsay Mahaffey, with $14,336, in District 8.

Conservative activist Robert Luddy is also making his dollars count with large donations to Republican candidates. Luddy, who openly defended Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, gave $2,500 to Wing Ng in District 3 and $3,000 to Steve Bergstrom in District 8. Both districts are currently represented by Democrats.

