Quickbait: Here Comes The Sunflower

The city’s annual Sunflower Field at Dorothea Dix Park bloomed last week, drawing in crowds of flora aficionados and families seeking cute photo ops. The sunflowers stay in bloom for only two weeks, so catch them while you can. The best way to see the sunflowers is to park off of Hunt Drive near the former soc- cer fields. We definitely recommend stocking up on sunscreen because it is, of course, an open field. And don’t be a jerk and pick the flowers.

× Expand Photo by Brett Villena, design by Annie Maynard

