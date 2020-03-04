Quickbait: How Big Will the Raleigh City Council Go?

So far in 2020, the new pro-growth Raleigh City Council has considered 22 rezoning requests; of them, all but six of the most recent ones have been approved. Many of these requests accomplish a goal council members laid out during the campaign last year—to make the city denser. Here are five spots that might get quite a bit taller in the near future.

1. 6101 HILLSBOROUGH ST.

Old zoning: R-10 (up to 3 stories, 40 feet tall)

Approved rezoning: Neighborhood mixed-use (up to 5 stories, 75 feet tall)

2. 4401 POOLE ROAD

Old zoning: CX-3 (up to 3 stories, 50 feet tall)

Pending rezoning: CX-4 (up to 4 stories, 62 feet tall)

3. 11258 RAVEN RIDGE ROAD

Old zoning: R-4 (up to 3 stories, 40 feet tall)

Approved rezoning: Planned development (up to 5 stories, 60 feet tall)

4. PARCELS NEAR WESTERN BLVD., S. SAUNDERS ST., AND S. DAWSON ST.

Old zoning: Residential/industrial mixed-use (up to 3 stories, 50 feet tall)

Approved rezoning: Planned development (up to 20 stories, at least 250 feet tall)

5. PARCEL NEAR DAVIE, HARRINGTON, MARTIN, AND WEST STREETS

Old zoning: DX-5 (up to 5 stories, 75 feet tall)

Approved rezoning: DX-40 (up to 40 stories, at least 500 feet tall)

