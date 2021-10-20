Quickbait: Out of Stock

With more people moving into Wake County each day, house prices and rents are skyrocketing. Data reveals how increased demand is pushing people out of the Triangle as officials try and fight the housing crisis with more funding, more building, and changes to zoning laws. For a deeper dive into Triangle housing, read our feature story this week.

