Quickbait: Wake County Property Taxes Have Increased Fastest in Minority Neighborhoods

As Raleigh's housing market booms and gentrification takes hold, Black and brown residents have been hit the hardest. From 2019 to 2021, as home values rose, property taxes in southeast Raleigh also shot up 20–23 percent, according to data from the Wake County Department of Tax Administration. The increase was even more dramatic from 2016 to 2020, with data from Habitat from Humanity of Wake County showing similar areas experiencing property tax increases of 50–75 percent.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.