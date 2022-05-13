Raleigh City Councilman David Cox Not Seeking Re-Election

Raleigh City councilman David Cox is not running for re-election in November, he announced Thursday.

Cox, who is frequently at odds with the other members of the current city council, was first elected to office in 2015. He represents District B, an area north of the Beltline and east of Capital Boulevard that extends up to Wake Forest.

Cox became the singular voice for neighborhood preservation in 2019, when a cohort of three progressive Democrats—Jonathan Melton, Saige Martin, and David Knight—ousted development-skeptical members Stef Mendell, Kay Crowder, and Russ Stephenson.

Cox was the sole member of the former majority to hold onto his seat and has since been unflinching in his criticism of the current council. He's voted against the other members on issues of development, redistricting, and community engagement, arguing they've failed to act democratically and haven't taken citizens' concerns into account.

Cox's departure leaves the District B seat up for grabs. NC State University senior Minu Lee has already thrown his name into the ring, ahead of the opening of candidate filing in July. Lee is a proponent of development and affordable housing, writing on his website that the city council should support affordable mixed-use developments and the creation of more missing middle housing.

Cox, in an email statement, wrote, "it has been my honor to serve District B" and he is "humbled for the support that I have received these past years.

"I have met a lot of people and quickly realized the importance of listening. So many people - young and old and from all walks of life - have great ideas. I have learned a lot from people who have presented perspectives that I never initially considered. To me listening and openly discussing issues to reach common ground is what serving has been all about," Cox added.

"I sincerely hope that I have served well and that my seat at the table has been your seat at the table."

