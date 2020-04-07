Raleigh Council Cancels “Moonshot,” Postpones Dix Park Bond

The Raleigh City Council will not be pursuing a parks bond this year due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I say this with a heavy heart because this was supposed to be our moonshot,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Tuesday during the council’s virtual meeting. “The ironic thing in all of this is the parks and greenways have become our refuge during this crisis.”

Dubbed Raleigh’s “moonshot,” Baldwin began her term unveiling an ambitious plan to ask taxpayers for millions in funding for affordable housing and parks, including the first phase of Dix Park.

While the city plans to move forward with a housing bond, parks have been put on the back burner until 2021, Baldwin said.

“We have not only a pandemic to deal with but also an economic crisis looming,” Baldwin said.

The bond could have also included $200 million in other parks and greenway projects, including $45 million for the second phase of the Chavis Park redevelopment.

"I'm heartbroken we are now in this situation facing this pandemic," Buffkin said. "This work will not go to waste. We are going to get through this and I hope next year will be a great year for our parks system."

This is developing story.

