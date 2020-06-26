Raleigh Council Member Saige Martin Accused of Sexual Assault

Jillian Clark Saige Martin

Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by four N.C. State students, as detailed in a News & Observer investigation published Friday.

Martin, 29, denied the most serious accusations to the N&O. He did not respond to the INDY's request for comment.

Martin was one of the city's first two openly gay council members elected last fall after defeating incumbent Kay Crowder. He spearheaded the Council's backroom plot to cancel citizen advisory councils and has been a vocal advocate of defunding the police department.

The allegations accuse Martin of "predatory" behavior between 2018 and 2019 when he was studying for a master's degree at N.C. State University and running his campaign for city council. Four men, all current or former N.C. State students, shared details of nonconsensual sex acts and inappropriate text messages sent by Martin. Three of the men were not named in the story for fear of retaliation. One of the men was 17 at the time of his encounter with Martin.

We'll let the N&O's exhaustive reporting on this story speak for itself. Read it here.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin could not immediately be reached for comment on the story.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

