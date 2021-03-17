Quickbait: In Raleigh, Crime Is Down

Maybe it’s a residual effect of last year’s lockdown orders but, for whatever reason, crime in Raleigh (and the nation) was down during 2020. According to Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s recently released annual report, crimes against people were down 9.74 percent over 2019 and crimes against property were down 8.8 percent. Shootings, unfortunately, rose slightly.

“We are seeing younger people who are victims,” Deck-Brown told the Raleigh City Council at its meeting last week. “We are seeing younger people who are suspects. And not all of them are living to tell the story.”

Here are some more highlights from the report.

