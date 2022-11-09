Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin Wins Second Term

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin won her bid for a second term Tuesday, beating out challengers Terrance Ruth and DaQuanta Copeland.

Baldwin won with about 47 percent of the vote to Ruth's 40 percent. Election changes that the Raleigh City Council made last year, whereby a candidate formerly could call for a runoff if their opponent did not meet a 50-plus-one percent majority threshold, mean that Ruth is not entitled to call for a runoff.

Community activist DaQuanta Copeland came in third place in the mayor's race with 10 percent of the vote.

Baldwin may find it harder to realize her agenda over the next couple of years, however, given the shift in the composition of the council.

While incumbents Stormie Forte, Jonathan Melton, and Corey Branch won their bids for re-election, the remaining four council seats will be filled by newcomers.

In District A, environmentalist Mary Black-Branch won with 39 percent of the vote against opponent Cat Lawson. Black-Branch is a strong critic of the current city council, arguing that council members should listen to informally existing, officially abolished citizen advisory councils (CACs) and improve communication.

Another major proponent of CACs, Christina Jones, won in District E over incumbent David Knight with a slim 2.1 percent margin.

In District B, Megan Patton will also take a seat on the city council. Patton is a member of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group lobbying to end gun violence, as well as a member of her local PTA and home owner's association. She has said her priorities include preventing gun violence and creating buffer zones around abortion clinics.

In District D, Jane Harrison won a solid victory over Jennifer Truman and candidates Todd Kennedy and Rob Baumgart. Harrison, co-chair of the West Raleigh Community Advocacy Council, has pledged to engage the community and "champion residents' voices." She is also an avid environmentalist, working as a coastal economics specialist for North Carolina Sea Grant, a research institution led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Perhaps the city council's new make-up will lead to some movement on climate change?

Additionally, voters approved Raleigh's parks bond with 73 percent of the vote. The $275 million bond will fund park renovations and improvements across the city, including greenways. About $54 million is going toward the John Chavis Historic Park, a long underfunded green space.

