The Raleigh Market Has Returned After Pandemic Hiatus

The Raleigh Market, a popular flea market at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, has reopened after a several months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market shut down in early March when reports of coronavirus cases began to multiply in the state. It had a soft reopening July 25 with limited vendors but is back this weekend in full force with more than 200 vendors expected. The market did not promote the soft opening to avoid large crowds.

“We have been very deliberate and cautious in our reopening,” said manager Brooks Cunningham, “We are fortunate to have such large grounds so that our vendors and customers can spread out and be socially distant. And our vendors are thrilled to be back in business.”

Masks will be required at the market and organizers have implemented a one-way walking path system to control foot traffic.

The market has been a hub for small businesses, artists, and craftspeople since 1971. It takes place each Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

