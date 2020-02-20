Raleigh Committee Vets Airbnb Rules That Actually Seem Reasonable

The Raleigh City Council’s Safe, Vibrant, and Healthy Community Committee scrutinized draft rules for short-term rental services earlier this week that would allow homeowners to rent out their properties for up to 30 days with a permit. The committee set an annual fee at $172 for a whole house with a to-be-determined lower fee for individual rooms.

These rules stand in contrast to the regulations enacted last year by the previous council, which banned whole-house rentals and made renting a room in your house all but impossible. Those rules were immediately overthrown by the new council when it took over in December, and enforcement of short-term rental regulations has been paused as the city drafted new rules.

The original draft of the new rules included a stipulation that homeowners couldn’t rent out accessory dwelling units as short-term rentals, but the committee got rid of that. It also added a “three strikes you’re out” provision for people who violate the rules.

Since 2015, the city has only processed 55 complaints stemming from Airbnb rentals, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

“I am happy to be looking at data to drive decisions instead of fear,” Baldwin said. “We have five years of data here, and there’s been on an average of 10 complaints a year. That's pretty remarkable.”

During public comment, former council member Stef Mendell, who helped spearhead the previous ban on whole-house rentals, noted concerns about“enclaves of zombie houses” that could ensue if investors scoop up properties to rent them out on Airbnb, arguing it could intensify the city’s affordability crisis and be disruptive to neighbors.

“Zoning is about predictability, and if I buy a house in a residential neighborhood, I assume that residential activities are going to be happening there, not commercial activities,” Mendell said. “Let people who want to rent out whole houses, let them buy those whole houses in mixed-use districts, and then we don’t have a problem. It doesn’t hurt the neighbors.”

While those problems may exist in Asheville and Wilmington, Airbnb hasn't affected affordability in Raleigh so far, Baldwin said.

“We have spent way too much time and energy on an issue that is not a problem here,” Baldwin said.

The draft rules passed 3–1, with council member David Cox as the dissenting vote. He argued that the city should cap the number of days a unit could be rented at 180 a year.

“I’d love to support it, but I’d like to put the cap in place today because that’s what I hear from my constituents,” Cox said.

The draft change will now go before the planning commission and then back to the city council for a public hearing before it can be enacted. Baldwin says that it will take at least two months. The city has been trying to figure out these regulations for almost six years.

Baldwin says the rules are similar to what was proposed the last time she was on the council.

“We’re ending up where we started, and hopefully the full council will pass it,” Baldwin said.

Here's the draft rules before the council added the changes to the fee schedule and the allowance of ADU rentals: