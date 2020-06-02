Raleigh’s Tuesday Night Protests Continue Past Curfew

The fourth night of protests in Raleigh ended peacefully Tuesday night, with protesters marching around downtown for two hours past curfew before dispersing without incident. Unlike the weekend's protests, which turned violent, police kept their distance and did not interfere.

Protests started peacefully Saturday and Sunday, but turned violent after police tried to break up the crowds by deploying tear gas. After dark, small groups of protests spread throughout downtown smashing windows, setting fires and looting local businesses. The destruction resulted in nearly every window downtown being smashed. Volunteers showed up the following mornings to clean up the broken glass and board up windows.

On Monday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued an 8 p.m. curfew. A small group of protesters peacefully demonstrated downtown until about 9 p.m. before dispersing.

Several hundred protesters converged in front of Raleigh’s city hall to have their voices heard by the city council, which was meeting virtually. A group of about two dozens police officers stood guard in front of city hall, at one point taking a knee with the protesters and exchanging fits bumps and hugs.

But not everyone was happy with the cop's show of solidarity.

"Any one of these guys would have stood by for eight minutes as that cop kneeled on George Floyd's neck," one young man yelled at the officers.

Others in the crowd asked why Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown was not there.

After curfew took effect at 8 p.m., the protesters marched through downtown towards the Governor's Mansion, where they sat peacefully for an hour, at one point observing eight minutes of silence to symbolize the eight minutes George Floyd spent pinned on the ground by a Minneapolis police officer before he died.

Police in riot gear remained staged in front of the Wake County Sheriff's Office downtown and did not follow the protesters. Police vans with speakers mounted on the hood occasionally drove by, with a recorded instruction telling the protesters to leave immediately or risk arrest.

After an hour sitting peacefully in front of the Governor's Mansion, the protesters began to march, walking several miles before ending up back in front of city hall after 10 p.m.. They then dispersed without incident, with some vowing to return Wednesday to march on.

× Several hundred protesters gather outside Raleigh city hall. “Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, your time is up.” #ralpol pic.twitter.com/WXrM1DJ5wr — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× Several officers guard a monument outside Raleigh City Hall pic.twitter.com/Txxfrzk13Q — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× Hundreds more join the protest in front of Raleigh City Hall pic.twitter.com/sljUCmsY2o — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× Protesters are standing peacefully in the street in front of Raleigh City Hall pic.twitter.com/LUXf5ZRQhP — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

At 7:27 p.m., about two dozen officers took a knee with protesters.

× Suddenly the crowd takes a new, followed by two dozen cops at the scene. “Where’s your Chief?” A protester shouts. “Why isn’t she out here taking a knee?” #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/w5tYE89E4w — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× Some protesters approach the cops, embrace and fist bump them while others shout “it’s not real!” #raleigh pic.twitter.com/loSHdH1zMO — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× “RPD have been bullying me and my people my whole life,” says one protester. #raleigh pic.twitter.com/3KMefiSvWM — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?” Hundreds of protesters chant at Raleigh police in front of city hall. pic.twitter.com/0pk4XNPFsY — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

× “Any one of these guys would have stood by for eight minutes as that cop kneeled on George Floyd’s neck,” yells one young protesters. “Where’s the Chief?” Others chant. #raleigh pic.twitter.com/BliFscJW2s — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 2, 2020

