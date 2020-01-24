Women's March Returns to Raleigh This Weekend

Over 5,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Raleigh this weekend for the third annual Women's March.

Chants of "Hey, hey, ho, ho, sexist policies have got to go!” erupted from Glenwood Avenue's Hibernian Pub Thursday at a press conference for the event. The ACLU's Molly Rivera, one of the march’s co-emcees, called on lawmakers "to recognize their power comes from the people.

"It comes from us. And they must be held accountable by us," Rivera said. "And they must work harder to end injustice and discrimination everywhere”.

The march is scheduled for Sunday. Participants are asked to gather at 12:30 p.m. in front of the North Carolina Legislative Building at 16 West Jones Street. The march will step off at 1 p.m. Click here to view the route map.

Afterward, over a dozen speakers and performers will address the crowd at Halifax Court, including Wake County Commission Chair Jessica Holmes, Monika Johnson-Hostler of the NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and of course, the Triangle Raging Grannies.

The march was organized by Women Mobilize NC, an ad hoc volunteer group formed from the organizers of the original 2017 Women's March on Raleigh. Women Mobilize NC is NOT affiliated with the national Women’s March organization and organizes this event in Raleigh independently.

"We are not going away," said volunteer coordinator Kali Fillhart. "We will keep being annoying, we will keep being loud."

For more information about the march, visit their website.