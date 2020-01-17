Raleigh Police Release Video Footage of Cops Shooting at a Man, Beating Another

The Raleigh Police Department released body camera footage Friday of an officer shooting at a man near Southeast Raleigh High School and another incident where cops beat a man suspected of several hit-and-runs nearby.

In one video, an officer fires four shots at Najae Riley, a man suspected of trying to steal a city garbage truck after an attempted car break-in on January 4. The second video, from January 14, shows officers pulling Braily Batista-Concepcion from the front seat of a car, hitting and kneeing him as another cop restrains him. Blood drips down Batista-Concepcion's arm as they place cuffs on him, the side of his face red with blood that leaves stains on the pavement.

Videos of the second incident went viral on social media, igniting calls for police accountability.

At a Friday press conference, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown told residents not "rush to judgment," after seeing the videos, as they do not tell the full story.

"The release of the videos today continues to speak to several common reoccurring concerns," Deck-Brown said. "These videos are difficult to watch and they are concerning, and if they are difficult for you or I to watch, imagine what the experience is like for those who are in the situation—the individuals as well as the officers."

Both incidents are being internally reviewed by police. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman chose not to refer the second incident to the State Bureau of Investigation for further scrutiny.

Community activists believe the encounter, which left Batista-Concepcion with a black eye and bruised face, was an abuse of force.

The video begins with an officer spotting Batista-Concepcion's car, which matched the description of a vehicle that had just hit two other cars and a utility pole. Batista-Concepcion's car is missing the back windshield. The officer pulls Batista-Concepcion over and approaches the car, demanding he turn off the engine. The cop opens the door and Batista-Concepcion is be seen folding money, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

The officer yells twice for him to put his hands on the steering wheel, but Batista- Concepcion does not immediately comply. The officer, shouting "get out the vehicle," starts to hit and knee Batista-Concepcion, who clutches the steering wheel. A second cop arrives and grabs and kicks Batista-Concepcion as they both pull him from the car. On the ground, an officer kicks Batista-Concepcion twice as they force cuffs on him.

WARNING: The footage is disturbing to watch.

×

"“It sends a ton of messages at once: Comply or you will be beaten,” Activist Kerwin Pittman told the News & Observer. “Look at his face. He was unconscious because he was accused of hitting some parked cars?”

The video footage from January 4 shows an officer chasing Riley, who was suspected of attempting ot break into a car on Creech Road before trying to steal a city garbage truck. Instead, he stole a cell phone and fled on foot.

An officer chases Riley to a field, who is difficult to see in the footage. At a distance, you can see Riley extending his hands and facing the officer. A second officer arrives and fires four shots at Riley, who immediately drops to the ground.

Officers rush toward Riley and kneel on top of him. Riley yells "I can't breathe, I can't breathe," as they place cuffs on his wrists.

None of the shots struck Riley, who was then taken into custody.

Here's the footage:

×

Deck-Brown said that "Both [incidents] could have been avoided if the individuals had complied and cooperated with any one of the multiple demands given by those officers."

"We have two men of color between the ages of 18 and 22 involved in these two critical incidents. Let us begin to truly ask ourselves in 2020, what is happening in our community that gets us to this place? That gets us to this type of encounter to begin with?" Deck-Brown said. "Let us stop for a moment. Let's all of us stop for a moment to recognize that enough is enough."

Deck-Brown continued: "Compliance and cooperation are so important during these types of encounters and high-risk situations put us all in harm's way."

In an emailed statement to the INDY Friday, Pittman said he was "even more appalled at these “trained” law enforcement officers conduct."

"To strike Mr. Batista-Concepcion eight times in the face and head (the second officer on the scene) is highly unprofessional and disgusting," Pittam said. "It is clear these officers need and must undergo de-escalation training as well as learn to foster better judgment of tactics when encountering the public ( regardless if a suspect complies initially or not) this don’t give them the right to beat him like he is not a human being."

Pittman added that Batista-Concepcion had to return to the hospital Friday due to injuries sustained from the encounter.

