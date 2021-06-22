J.Cole's Dreamville Festival Will Return to Raleigh in 2022

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Fan at Dreamville

J.Cole's Dreamville Festival hopes to finally have its day in the sun in 2022.

The festival hasn't had the best of luck—it's been rescheduled or canceled three times since its inception in 2018. That year, a Category 4 storm struck North Carolina, forcing the festival to postpone until the following spring. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the plug on everything, and it was canceled again in 2020.

While large in-person events are just starting to come back with the proliferation of vaccinations, there likely wasn't enough time to organize the festival for 2021.

On Tuesday, J.Cole announced the festival would return to Raleigh in April 2022. He will also be touring the country as part of his "Off-Season Tour" with 21 Savage and Morray. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

Cole grew up in Fayetteville and long wanted to gift his home state with a landmark music festival. Let's hope nothing stops him in 2022.

× April 2022 🌻 See you in Raleigh! Be the first to get your tickets. Sign up at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI pic.twitter.com/jiWudx1Cqs — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) June 22, 2021

