Snoopy’s, Beloved Purveyor of Hot Dogs, Closed Its Location on Hillsborough Street Near Glenwood This Weekend

× Expand Snoopy's Hillsborough Glenwood

The hits just keep on coming, and not in a good way.

Snoopy’s at 600 Hillsborough Street near Glenwood Avenue has sold its final hot dog, its owners announced on Facebook on Sunday.

The location has been operating since 1990, the owners wrote, serving lunch, dinner, and late night snacks that “made Snoopy’s a part of the Glenwood South experience.” The post says the COVID-19 pandemic brought about changes in peoples’ habits and the operations of businesses. Developers have approached the owners with offers to sell over the years, the say; now, they finally have.

An additional post on the Snoopy’s Facebook page explains that continuing construction “and the dynamic changes in downtown Raleigh were a big factor in our decision."

“Routinely, the power or other utilities are disrupted, roads are detoured or blocked, equipment has blocked access, and our employees find nowhere to park,” the post states.

Construction in the area includes the now completed One Glenwood, the mixed-use tower across the street from Snoopy’s and Char Grill; the project’s second tower, Tower Two, is currently under construction. The nearby 106-unit hotel, Origin Hotel Raleigh, was completed last year.

The post states that Snoopy’s employees who worked at the closing location will have jobs at the franchise’s other restaurants, including three in Raleigh: one at the corner of Wake Forest and Whitaker Mill Roads, one on Hillsborough Street near Meredith College, and one in north Raleigh on Spring Forest Road.

Steve Webb founded Snoopy’s Hot Dogs & More in 1978, with the original location opening in a converted gas station on Wake Forest Road. Webb died in 2019 due to complications following open heart surgery.

INDY Week readers routinely vote for Snoopy’s as “Best Hot Dog in the Triangle.” Along with its famous Eastern North Carolina-style hot dog topped with mustard, chili, and onion, the restaurants is also well known for its chicken salad and homemade vegetable soup.

“We cherish the memories of Christmas parades and other fun times but feel that it is time for a change and maybe to focus our attention in other areas,” the Snoopy’s Facebook post states. “Most of all, we want to say ‘thank you!’ To all our customers who have visited us at this location for all these years.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.