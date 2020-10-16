President of St. Augustine University Dies From COVID-19

Courtesy of St. Augustine's

St. Augustine University President Irving Pressley McPhail died this week after contracting COVID-19.

The historically black university's Board of Trustees announced McPhail's passing Friday, which The News & Observer reported was due to complications from COVID-19. Four days ago, the board had shared McPhail was recovering from the virus at a local hospital.

According to the board, McPhail did not contract the virus “in the SAU community,” and that campus officials were taking precautions to ensure the safety of the community.

McPhail was a strong supporter of face coverings and social distancing, the board noted, and had regularly communicated with the campus community about the university’s “COVID-19 protocols and expectations, through both formal and informal channels.”

In the wake of McPhail’s passing, the university is working with Wake County health officials, and heighten protocols to protect from the spread do the virus.

In a statement Friday, members of the Board of Trustees said despite his brief tenure McPhail "made a memorable and positive impact in moving the University in the direction of being a ‘learning-centered’ campus.”

McPhail is survived by his wife, Christine McPhail, and two children Kamilah McKissick and Ralph Bessard.

Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin, a university vice-president and McPhail’s chief of staff, will serve as interim president, effective immediately, the board said.

× Follow Durham Reporter Thomasi McDonald on Twitter or send an email to tmcdonald@indyweek.com.Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Durham Reporter Thomasi McDonald on Twitter or send an email to tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.