Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"

It was only a matter of time.
Yesterday evening, around 5:30, reports of a teenager clad in camouflage and shooting people with a long gun in northeast Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood, close to the Neuse River greenway, started trickling out.
Network reporting and accounts on social media painted a chaotic, confusing scene; an off-duty police officer was killed, another officer was shot. The suspect, a boy, white, between the ages of 13 and 15, was described as the shooter. He was still at large. It took hours, and the intervention of multiple law enforcement agencies, before it was relayed that the suspect was “contained” in a barn.
Meanwhile, the sound of police and ambulance sirens reverberated along I-540 and New Bern Avenue carrying wounded people to Wake Med.
Around 9 p.m., Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, visibly shaken, gave a briefing outside of City Hall and confirmed that five people, including an off-duty RPD officer, had been killed. Another K-9 officer was hospitalized and receiving treatment.
"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," Baldwin said. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
At around 9:40, following multiple conflicting reports on social media, Raleigh police confirmed the suspect was in the custody of law enforcement.
At about ten minutes to 11, preceded by an hour or so by the booming of fireworks closing out the first day of the state fair, Baldwin, Gov. Roy Cooper, and state and Raleigh law enforcement officials held another briefing.
“A horrific and infuriating act of violence,” Cooper called the shooting.
Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed that the suspect was in custody and receiving medical treatment. The K-9 officer who was shot was treated and released.
Borneo choked back tears following a reporter’s question about the death of the RPD officer.
Borneo said he couldn’t say any more as an investigation is still underway.
A self-inflicted gunshot wound is rumored to be the cause of the suspect’s injury.
Witnesses interviewed on WRAL described him as “baby-faced,” “a child.”
More information is expected to come Friday morning.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.