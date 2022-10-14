Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"

× Raleigh PD has identified four of the five victims as RPD officer Gabriel Torres, age 29, Nicole Connors, age 52, Susan Karnatz, age 49, and Mary Marshall, age 35. There is also an unidentified 16-year-old male victim. — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

It was only a matter of time.

Yesterday evening, around 5:30, reports of a teenager clad in camouflage and shooting people with a long gun in northeast Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood, close to the Neuse River greenway, started trickling out.

× The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.



Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

Network reporting and accounts on social media painted a chaotic, confusing scene; an off-duty police officer was killed, another officer was shot. The suspect, a boy, white, between the ages of 13 and 15, was described as the shooter. He was still at large. It took hours, and the intervention of multiple law enforcement agencies, before it was relayed that the suspect was “contained” in a barn.

× I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the sound of police and ambulance sirens reverberated along I-540 and New Bern Avenue carrying wounded people to Wake Med.

× City officials are about to hold a press conference on the mass shooting today in Raleigh that left one officer dead and another injured pic.twitter.com/Zf41xTDDnF — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

Around 9 p.m., Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, visibly shaken, gave a briefing outside of City Hall and confirmed that five people, including an off-duty RPD officer, had been killed. Another K-9 officer was hospitalized and receiving treatment.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," Baldwin said. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”

× Raleigh Mayor Baldwin says there are five confirmed fatalities, including one off-duty officer. "I just want to thank the extraordinary officers of the Raleigh police department who even right now are protecting us and putting themselves in harm’s way to arrest the suspect." — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

× Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo says the shooter situation remains active. Officials plan to give an update in about an hour and a half. pic.twitter.com/AMqqV1m3Tn — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

× “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America,” Raleigh Mayor @maryannbaldwin tells the media. “We must address gun violence. We have much to do and tonight we have much to mourn.” pic.twitter.com/JGtLahTHRH — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

At around 9:40, following multiple conflicting reports on social media, Raleigh police confirmed the suspect was in the custody of law enforcement.

× The suspect has been taken into custody. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

× I have confirmation that the suspected Raleigh shooter is being transported to the hospital. "Condition unknown." — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

At about ten minutes to 11, preceded by an hour or so by the booming of fireworks closing out the first day of the state fair, Baldwin, Gov. Roy Cooper, and state and Raleigh law enforcement officials held another briefing.

“A horrific and infuriating act of violence,” Cooper called the shooting.

× North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper praised the bravery of the officers, who “ran to the crisis when they knew there was a shooter ready to kill.” #raleigh — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

× “These law enforcement officers ran to the crisis when they knew there was an active shooter ready to kill,” Gov ⁦@RoyCooperNC⁩ says at a briefing on the Raleigh shooting that leaves 5 dead, including a police officer. pic.twitter.com/0UQfKMQ0wv — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) October 14, 2022

Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed that the suspect was in custody and receiving medical treatment. The K-9 officer who was shot was treated and released.

Borneo choked back tears following a reporter’s question about the death of the RPD officer.

Borneo said he couldn’t say any more as an investigation is still underway.

A self-inflicted gunshot wound is rumored to be the cause of the suspect’s injury.

Witnesses interviewed on WRAL described him as “baby-faced,” “a child.”

More information is expected to come Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.