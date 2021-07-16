This Young Environmental Activist is Vying for the Raleigh Council District A Seat

Raleigh Council A candidate Mary Black

Although the legislature has moved Raleigh's municipal election to 2022, one new challenger is throwing her hat in the ring early.

Mary Black, a 27-year-old environmental justice activist, announced plans to run for the District A council seat currently held by Patrick Buffkin.

"I want to make sure we're bringing transformative solutions to the communities that are most affected by racial, environmental, and economic injustice," Black told the INDY Friday. "I’m running because I know that we could be doing more and should be doing more."

Black works as a field organizer for Climate Action NC, a project of the League of Conservation Voters, where her day-to-day work centers around organizing against climate change and fighting for environmental justice.

Starting her campaign early was necessary, Black says because she doesn't plan on taking any money from developers to fund her campaign.

"I'm funding this with the people. It's people-powered," Black says. "And that takes time and a lot of energy so I'm announcing early so we can really start to move the needle and push out certain conversations that need to be happening."

Black is planning a campaign kickoff at Dix Park Thursday, July 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..

