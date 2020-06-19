Two Protesters, One a Minor, Arrested By Raleigh Police on the Eve of Juneteenth

Raleigh police arrested two protesters, one a minor, on the eve of Juneteenth. A video of the incident posted to Facebook shows officers dragging a young Black protester on the ground before taking her away while other protesters shout, "She's 17."

Police claim at least one of the protesters assaulted an officer, but the alleged assault, as well as the lead up to the arrest, is not shown in the video.

Protesters gathered downtown Thursday night, as they have for the last three weeks since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The video begins with an officer dragging a young Black protester by the arm several feet on the ground before forcing her up by the shoulders. Another protester wraps her arms around the first protester, with her head to her chest, before being yanked away by an officer.

A cop is seen approaching the person filming and says, "Back up. Time to go."

The first protester is seen being handcuffed and walked by police to a prisoner transport van as other protesters around her shout, "She's 17," and "She didn't do anything."

After the first protester is placed inside the police van, other demonstrators are seen gathering around the van, shouting at the police officers. One woman can be heard screaming, "This is why we're out here."

In a series of Tweets, the Raleigh Police Department responded to the incident Thursday night stating one of the protesters had assaulted an officer.

"Officers arrested a juvenile female who assaulted a law enforcement officer as he tried to get a group to stop obstructing traffic," RPD stated. "An accompanying adult female was detained and cited for resist, delay, obstruct; she was subsequently released."

This version of events was disputed by on Twitter. One tweet claims the protester was standing in front of a cop on a motorcycle prior to being dragged away and arrested. That is not shown in the video.

"Come the fuck out for Juneteenth tomorrow in downtown Raleigh," the Tweet ends.

Following the incident, Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin tweeted he would be bringing forward a plan to defund and reallocate police funds "to truly focus on the safety, wellbeing, and health of our black community."

"Let’s get one thing straight: we DO NOT arrest peaceful protestors in the City of Raleigh," Martin wrote. "Both individuals detained this evening are black. Both are queer. One is a minor. This conduct is disgusting."

In response to Martin's tweet, the Raleigh Police Union wrote, "Maybe it's more prudent for a city council member to get the facts before making a baseless statement...again..."

"You have a fraction of a video," the RPD union account tweeted at Martin. "It's inappropriate for a city council member to lambast city employees before you have all the facts. Shows a lack of decorum."

Another user responds, "Please post the facts for us to see!"

Watch the video here. WARNING: Disturbing content.

This is a developing story.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

