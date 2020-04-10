Wake County Animal Center Transitions to Appointment-Only Visits to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Wake County Animal Center is transitioning to appointment-only shelter visits.

Until further notice adoptions, pet surrenders, locating lost animals and bringing in strays will all require an appointment so shelter staff will have ample time to sanitize the facility and minimize interactions between staff and visitors.

Since Wake County Animal Control is only answering emergency calls currently, those who find stray animals should make an appointment with the shelter. Wake County Animal Center advises those who find a stray animal to first check for a collar, post a photo on social media (the shelter recommends NextDoor) or ask a postal worker. Calling the shelter should be a last resort.

The shelter also recommends pet owners make a plan in case they test positive for coronavirus. Though you may not need to be hospitalized, your pet needs to be taken care of safely during self-quarantine. According to the shelter, pets will be most comfortable at home or with a familiar friend. Owners should stock up on at least a two-week supply of food and medication.

As for donations, save them for when the outbreak blows over. The shelter is stocked up on supplies and wants to keep visits at a minimum, but will accept extra towels and blankets once operations are “back to normal.”

“We look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to the animal center,” says shelter director, Dr. Jennifer Frederico. “Until then, stay safe, stay home and stay healthy!”

To make an appointment at the Wake County Animal Center, call 919-212-PETS (7387). Appointments are available every day from noon to 6 p.m., but same-day appointments may be limited. Those interested in adopting should visit the adoption gallery online before making an appointment.

