Wake County Confirms Five New Coronavirus Cases

Wake County confirmed it is investigating five new cases of coronavirus Monday. The individuals, who presumptively tested positive for the virus after attending a conference in Boston, are being kept in isolation.

That brings the number of local cases to six. There are more than 600 cases in the U.S. Worldwide, about 4,000 people have died, and 113,000 have been diagnosed with the rapidly spreading virus.

Its symptoms are similar to those of the flu, with coughing, shortness of breath, and fever.

The five latest Wake County patients traveled to Boston in late February for a Biogen corporate conference. Two dozen others in attendance were also diagnosed with coronavirus.

“These new cases bring the total count of presumptive positive cases to six in Wake County,” said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. “All six individuals are in isolation at their respective homes.”

The county is assessing everyone who may have come into "close contact" with those infected, meaning spent more than 10 minutes within six feet of them.

Here's their protocol for investigating new cases:

You don't need to quarantine yourself unless contacted by public health officials. In the meantime, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth, stay away from anyone displaying symptoms, and stay home if you’re sick.

If you have questions or concerns about the virus contact the county at 919-856-704. If your case is urgent, call 919-404-7575.

The county has also set up this website to answer folks questions.

