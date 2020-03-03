North Carolina’s First Coronavirus Case Is in Wake County

The coronavirus is here.

State health officials announced today that a person has tested positive for coronavirus, a highly contagious virus with flu-like symptoms.

The Wake County resident likely contracted the virus at a longterm care facility in Washington state, where there is an outbreak, before flying back to North Carolina.

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper said the “the person is doing well and is in isolation at home.”

“We’ve been preparing for this, and we do expect to see more cases in North Carolina,” Cooper said.

Officials are trying to find out who else may have been exposed to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 92,000 reported cases of coronavirus and more than 3,000 fatalities, the AP reports. In the U.S., more than 100 known cases have been identified in14 states—though, because of failures with the CDC’s testing system, this figure likely dramatically underestimates the actual total—with at least nine deaths in Washington state.

On Tuesday, state health officials said the virus’s mortality rate is less than 2 percent and appears to be decreasing. The elderly are most at risk.

Cooper told residents to be vigilant about their hygiene.

“It’s important to take extra care now,” Cooper said. “We’re not telling people to change their life in any way this point. We’re just telling them to be more careful or pay attention when you or a member of your family is sick.”

