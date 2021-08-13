Wake County Mask Mandate Could Be Coming Today

The mayors of Wake County's municipalities will meet this morning at 10 a.m. to discuss implementing an indoors mask mandate, according to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Baldwin told WRAL that county health experts approached her and other county leaders and told them they needed to require a mask mandate. Baldwin says she supports the mandate and says her goal is to have a policy for the county in place by 1 p.m. today.

It's not clear if the county's 12 other mayors support the mask mandate but the mayors of Apex and Zebulon tell the N&O they are monitoring the data and are open for discussion.

Meanwhile, in-person classes resume at N.C. State on Monday, but the campus community's vaccination rate lags far behind UNC-Chapel Hill's. N.C. State officials told WRAL that more than 25,000 people, or 54 percent of the campus community, report being fully vaccinated. That's far behind UNC-Chapel Hill's reported rate of 84 percent.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com