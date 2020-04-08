Anonymous Donor Gifts $100,000 to Help Wake County's Fight Against COVID-19

Wake County was gifted $100,000 from an anonymous donor to help fund the county's response to COVID-19.
The money will be used to aid in running the Wake County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is now in its 36th day of operations. The EOC serves as a hub which coordinates public health officials, healthcare workers, fire services, and other vital players in response to the pandemic, with more than 130 county employees. So far, the estimated costs of running the center has topped $3.8 million.
“This is an incredibly generous gesture,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford. “The donor, a long-time resident of Wake County, did not specifically earmark how funds should be used, but was clear that we should make the most of every penny. That is certainly a promise I am happy to make—and to keep.”
Earlier this week, the Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $8.8 million in emergency funds to combat the pandemic. There have been over 350 confirmed cases of the virus so far in Wake County, out of over 3,300 cases statewide.
If you are feeling generous, hospitals are asking for donations of unopened personal protective gear in order to keep healthcare staff and patients safe. WakeMed is also accepting monetary donations through this link.
The anonymous donation is just one example of neighbors pitching in during the pandemic. Healthcare workers living in the Willow Spring neighbourhood were gifted baskets filled with gift cards, chocolate, and snacks put together by their neighbors, and the First Baptist Church in Apex is serving hundreds of dinners to residents in need due to the pandemic. The windows of homes are adorned with smiley faces and encouraging messages as you drive by, and despite social distancing measures, the county is still finding ways to come together.
UNC Health and WakeMed will accept any of the following unopened supplies for donations:
Most Urgent Needs:
N95 masks
Surgical masks
Surgical masks with shield
Nasal swabs for medical use
Other needs:
Disinfectant
Eye protection, including safety goggles/glasses
Face shield
Gloves, disposable
Gowns, disposable
Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol
Hand soap
Shoe covers, disposable
Handmade masks
Drop-off Locations:
UNC Health Learning Street
2001 Carrington Mill Blvd
Morrisville, NC 27560
Monday, March 23; Noon - 4 p.m.
March 24 to Friday, March 27; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont
100 Sprunt Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
UNC Wellness Center at Northwest Cary
350 Stonecroft Lane
Cary, NC 27519
Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh
4200 Lake Boone Trail
Raleigh, NC 27607
Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Duke Hospital
100 Golden Drive
Durham, NC, 27705
Monday, March 23 - Friday, 27, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.