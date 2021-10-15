Wake County Releases Map Of Proposed District Changes

As the deadline for redistricting approaches, Wake County officials have released a map of proposed changes to the county's seven districts.

The new map won't change how elections are conducted—although each Wake County commissioner lives in a different district, they are elected by, and represent, the county as a whole.

Local officials redraw the districts every 10 years based on the results of the decennial census. As the population of the county changes, districts have to be redrawn to ensure there are a roughly equal number of people in each one.

The county's population increased 25 percent in the past decade, with about 228,000 more people now living in the area, according to a news release.

People can comment on the proposed changes through November 1. To give your feedback, visit the county's online form. People can also comment in person at two public hearings at the Wake County Justice Center. The first is at 2 p.m. this Monday, October 18 and the second is at 5 p.m. on Monday November 1.

Commissioners are slated to vote on the new districts immediately after the November 1 public hearing, the release states.

For more information about the new maps, visit the county's webpage.

The proposed districts are as follows:

District 1 has no changes. The district still covers Zebulon, Rolesville, Wendell, and parts of east Knightdale.

District 2 is now smaller and no longer covers the southwest corner of the county. Also removed are parts of Southeast Raleigh and Garner.

District 3 expands to cover the southwest corner of the county including Friendship, New Hill, and parts of Harris Lake.

District 4 expands to cover parts of Garner around Old Stage and Fayeteville Roads (including Pinewinds, Jameson Place, Poplar Springs Church, and Parkland), and areas north of downtown Apex (including Ramblewood, Kings Mill, and Plantation Estates).

District 5 expands to cover parts of Southeast Raleigh around Rock Quarry Road (including Chelmshire Downs, Camelot Village, Pearl Creek, Eaglechase, Brandywood, Chastain, and River Ridge).

District 6 expands to cover areas north of Glenwood Avenue along 540 (including Woodlawn and Harrington Pointe).

District 7 expands to cover small areas around N.C. 55 and O'Kelly Chapel Road.

