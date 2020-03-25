Wake County Will Issue Stay-At-Home Order Today

Wake County will follow Durham's lead and announce a stay-at-home order today, officials confirmed.

On Wednesday, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in North Carolina reached 513, with 73 in just Wake County. The state reported its first death from the virus Tuesday in Cabarrus County.

The highly-contagious virus has already led Governor Roy Cooper to order the closure of schools and businesses statewide. Mayor Steve Schewel announced Tuesday night Durham would tell its residents to shelter in place.

Greg Ford, who chairs the Wake County Board of Commissioners, confirmed that, "due to the quickly escalating public health emergency caused by COVID-19, Wake County will share details about a Stay-At-Home Order very soon."

"For the past two days, Wake County Commissioners and staff from the County Manager’s office have been in close contact with state and local public health officials, leaders from local hospitals, and mayors and municipal managers from each of Wake County’s 15 towns and cities," Ford said in an email. "We are also having crucial conversations with our local business community. County staff have been working with urgency on a draft declaration based on that input, and we will make an announcement at a press conference tomorrow. Details will be shared in an advisory later today."

Commissioner Vicki Adamson said the order will only apply for unincorporated parts of the county, but that Wake is "asking for our municipalities to join up so it is consistent throughout the county."

While officials haven't shared the details of the order yet, the plan will look "very similar" to what was implemented in Mecklenberg County earlier this week, Adamson said.

Here's what that order looks like:

This is a developing story.

Contact Raleigh editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.