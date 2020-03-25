Wake Sheriff Quarantines 11 Employees with Flu-Like Symptoms

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker imposed a 14-day quarantine on Wednesday for 11 of his employees after they or their spouses exhibited “flu-like symptoms.”

“All employees currently show no signs of the coronavirus and are being monitored by their primary care physicians,” sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry reported in a press release.

The staffers include five detention officers, five deputies, and one telecommunicator.

Baker said the staffers and their spouses have been asked to self-isolate because “they’ve possibly encountered someone while working in the health care industry.”

Late last week, the Sheriff’s Office, in concert with District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, took measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by releasing without a secured bond nonviolent offenders while reviewing the jail population rolls for others who may be eligible for release.

The district attorney also encouraged members of law enforcement to not arrest residents for low-level offenses in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Contact staff writer Thomasi McDonald at tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

