Three Things to Do This Saturday

Still getting used to leaving your house on weekends? There's more to do than visit Ye Olde Food Lion. Here are some events around the Triangle you can check out.

NCMA market

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

After you get your fine art on, browse a bazaar of local artists at the North Carolina Museum of Art Market.

The Saturday pop-up is free and open to the public. Venders will be wearing masks and social distancing is required.

NC Hops Festival

1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh (noon-9 p.m.)

What is better on a hot Saturday than some beer? Swing by the state fairgrounds for the NC Hops Festival, where not only can you try oodles of local brews but also vibe to some local music and drool over food truck menus. Tickets are $45 for beer drinkers and $10 for designated drivers.

Pride Fest

226 East Martin Street, Raleigh (3-10 p.m.)

If you are really looking for a party, check out Pride Fest at Moore Square. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be nearly three dozen vendors, performances including a drag show, and a drive to collect items for female victims of domestic violence.

For $50 you can also get a wristband to drink your face off.

Bonus: All Hail the Virtual Beaver Queen

Virtual (6 p.m.)

If you aren't feeling brave enough to venture out this weekend, worry not! The 17th annual Beaver Queen Festival is going virtual this year. Watch the queen get crowned and enjoy the festival's "own special mix of folly, pageantry, and humor," according to organizers.

What exactly is the "beaver queen"? Apparently, contestants are tasked with taking on "beaver personalities." This year's finalists include Beavermeister Meisterbeaver and Davonne Baryshnikov Nijinsky Coffee House Beaver, aka Ballet Beav.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.