Zainab Baloch Drops Out of Raleigh City Council Race

Zainab Baloch, who was running for the Raleigh City Council, dropped out of the race Monday.

Baloch was running this year in District B, after unsuccessful bids for an at-large seat in 2017 and mayor in 2019. She was one of five candidates running to fill the seat currently held by council member David Cox, who announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election. Cox is widely known as one of the few development-skeptical voices on the council, criticizing pro-growth initiatives and advocating for increased outreach to neighborhoods.

Baloch was also part of a cohort of candidates who doubled as community activists, prioritizing the environment, social justice, and housing equity. She was one of the few candidates of color on the ballot and the first Muslim to run for the city council and mayor.

Before running for city council, Baloch founded Young Americans Protest, an advocacy organization working to engage young people in politics. Baloch announced on Twitter that she dropped out of the race in part to focus on a new initiative by the organization.

"To vision a better future for all, I have joined other local community builders as a co-host of Imagination Playground, an XYZ Media production under [Young Americans Protest]," she wrote. "It is our hope that by coming together we can brainstorm radical ideas and re-imagine what is possible."

The remaining candidates in District B are Minu Lee, a 21-year-old senior at NC State University; Frank Pierce, a teacher, and small business owner; Megan Patton, a manager and Moms Demand Action member; and Jakob Lorberblatt, a computer engineer and software consultant.

Read Baloch's full statement below:

Today, I am formally ending my campaign for Raleigh City Council - District B. I am thankful to have had this opportunity to run to serve the people of Raleigh, but at this moment, ending my campaign and redirecting focus to other areas is the best decision.

I ran because I believe Raleigh can be a model city for why putting the most vulnerable first benefits everyone. I ran because our current city council has illegally silenced the voices of residents allowing the rampant unchecked development that benefits them monetarily.

I ran because I care deeply about my hometown and hate to see it being taken care of so recklessly. Though I will always be committed to raising my voice, running for office is not easy--especially as a working-class millennial.

I am leaving the race, but I am not leaving the causes I am committed to. I am returning my focus on building ways to give others a voice to uplift and bring awareness to the issues that are closest to their heart.

To vision a better future for all, I have joined other local community builders as a co-host of Imagination Playground, an XYZ Media production under (Young Americans Protest). It is our hope that by coming together we can brainstorm radical ideas and re-imagine what is possible.

I will continue to work to create a city, country, and world where everyone can thrive. Thank you all for the support and love! Looking forward to collectively building a better world!

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.