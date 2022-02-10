Want to Romance Your Partner? Try These V-Day Activities This Weekend in the Triangle

Valentine's Day is coming up, and whether you're putting the sing in single or looking for a candlelight dinner, there's plenty to do in the Triangle.

Valentine's at The Willard

Need to get away from your roommate for the weekend? Enjoy a night out with a special Valentine's Day package at the AC Hotel Raleigh Downtown. The deal includes $60 to spend at the hotel's lovely rooftop bar, a bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and breakfast for two. If a room for the night is out of your price range, just head up to the Willard after dinner for champagne and dessert.

NC Master Chorale's Valentine Concert

Romance is in the air (literally) when the dulcet tones of the state's best choir drift over you and your honey. The NC Master Chorale's Valentine's Day concert includes pop and jazz arrangements of hit love songs from Cher, Adele, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Lady Gaga. Tickets are $25 each for the concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ballroom of the Transfer Co. Food Hall.

A V-Day Dinner

Embrace the prix-fixe menu tradition with a lovey-dovey dinner at the Durham Hotel ($60) or Alley Twenty Six ($85). Both restaurants are offering four-course meals with options including local red snapper, angel hair pasta, and tiramisu.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.