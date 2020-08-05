A Week in the Life: July 28-August 3

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, July 28

AMERICAN TOBACCO CAMPUS ANNOUNCES A MASSIVE EXPANSION, including a 14-story high-rise residential building.

North Carolina records 1,272 COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS, breaking the single-day record set just a day earlier.

Wednesday, July 29

THE NORTH CAROLINA STATE FAIR IS CANCELED for the first time since WWII thanks to COVID-19.

The ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE UNVEILS ITS PLAN FOR 2020 FALL SPORTS, including an 11-game football season for member schools.

The UNC Board of Trustees votes to RENAME FOUR CAMPUS BUILDINGS that honored white supremacists.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE AND SECRETARY OF EDUCATION BETSY DEVOS VISIT APEX and call for a quick return to in-person learning at the nation’s schools.

Thursday, July 30

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announce that CLASSES WILL REMAIN ONLINE THROUGH AT LEAST THE FALL SEMESTER.

Friday, July 31

ALCOHOL SALES AFTER 11 P.M. ARE OFFICIALLY BANNED STATEWIDE after an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier in the week.

Hyde County orders a MANDATORY EVACUATION OF OCRACOKE ISLAND ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

Saturday, August 1

THE CAROLINA HURRICANES DEFEAT THE NEW YORK RANGERS 3-2 in the first game of their five-game Stanley Cup Playoff qualifier.

Sunday, August 2

North Carolina’s daily count of lab-confirmed COVID-19 CASES DECLINES FOR THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW.

Monday, August 3

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill begin MOVING INTO ON-CAMPUS HOUSING.

THE CAROLINA HURRICANES TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD over the New York Rangers in their Stanley Cup Playoff qualifier.

HURRICANE ISAIAS TOUCHES DOWN IN NORTH CAROLINA as a Category 1 storm.

