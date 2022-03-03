Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

× Expand The Holland Brothers

The air is finally warming up this weekend, just in time for some live music. If you're looking for something more family-friendly than an outdoor concert, explore the Celebrity Dairy goat farm.

The Holland Brothers

A renowned country blues duo is coming to Carrboro on Friday with the Holland Brothers set to perform. The local musicians draw inspiration from old-school Southern music but also incorporate ragtime and jazz into their wide-ranging sound. Featured on Billboard and by The New York Times, the aspiring stars are playing at Vecino Brewing company from 7-9 p.m.

Erez Dressel Live at Durty Bull

If country music isn't your cup of tea, check out jazz pianist Erez Dressel performing at the Durty Bull Brewing Company in Durham. Dressel will be showing off his improvisational skills from 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

Open Barn

Who doesn't love baby goats? If you want a look behind the scenes of your weekly farm-yoga class, drive down to Siler City to explore the Celebrity Dairy goat farm. Get out of the city and enjoy the fresh country air with tours of the farm every weekend through the end of March. A few fresh farm-to-table lunches are also available with some tours. Learn more here.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.