Things To Do This Weekend In The Triangle

Want to avoid traffic this Memorial Day weekend? Enjoy a staycation right here in the Triangle.

Animazement

Raleigh's biggest anime and Japanese culture convention is back this year, complete with concerts, karaoke, and cosplay! There's tons happening this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center, including celebrity panels, video game tournaments, and traditional Japanese performances. The con runs through Sunday. It's not too late to get tickets.

If you're a fan of horror, the Carolina Fear Fest is also this weekend at the NC State Fairgrounds.

Special Event: Deon Cole

If you're looking for a fun night out, check out comedy club Goodnights this weekend, where a star will be performing. Deon Cole, who plays Charlie on ABC's "Black-ish," is on stage Friday and Saturday. Cole is also a writer and comedian who stars in the Netflix film "The Harder They Fall," opposite Regina King and Idris Elba, directed by Jeymes Samuels. There are still a few tickets left for the early show on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Life Before Dinosaurs: The Permian Monsters

The NC Museum of Natural Sciences offers a more family-friendly option this weekend with a stunning exhibit on the Permian Period, when saber-toothed tigers roamed the earth and saw-toothed sharks dominated the seas. The exhibit, with vivid artwork, mounted skeletons, and life-sized models, takes visitors 290 million years back in time. It's free for museum members, $10 for adults, and $6 for children ages 3-12.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.